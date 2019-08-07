Meet the 9 tech startups pitching at Seedstars Ghana event

Global early-stage startups competition Seedstars World has selected nine startups to pitch at its event in Accra, Ghana, with the winner securing a spot at the global final and the chance to compete for US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World will select national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year, where they will compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes, as well as three months of access to an investment readiness programme.

It has already chosen a winner in Kenya, and will hold its Ghanaian event tomorrow (August 8) at SBIncubator. Nine tech startups have been selected to take part, who will all pitch in front of the audience and a jury panel for a place in the global final. Last year’s representative for Ghana was agri-insurance platform Cowtribe.

The nine Ghanaian finalists include store management platform Sumundi, software development training company Codetrain, petrol-ordering app Gas App, cloud-based field management platform Jumeni, and crowdfarming solution Agripool.

The list is completed by SME financing solution Nvoicia, farm funding platform Nocofio, agri-tech startup TechShelta, and agricultural crowdlending startup Kwidex.