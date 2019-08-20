Mettā announces 3rd cohort of Nairobi-based Fashion Product Lab

The Nairobi-based Mettā has announced the third cohort of its Fashion Product Lab, which helps entrepreneurs in the fashion industry launch into local and international markets and develop new product lines.

Run by Mettā in partnership with Hivos East Africa, each edition of the lab selects five fashion startups after a rigorous multi-phase selection process.

This year’s fashion entrepreneurs have been chosen from 300 applications from all over Kenya, with the eight-week programme giving them the opportunity to engage with high-profile speakers, experts, mentors, and a global network of support. It also provides access to the Mettā space in Nairobi.

It will conclude with a one-of-a-kind fashion runway in September, where entrepreneurs will pitch their companies and showcase their collections for funding and partnerships.

The five participants are Collins Karanja of The Urban Gents, Joel Meshak of Naivaa Apparel, Yvonne Asunnah of Yvonne Asunah Kenya, Dorothy Ochieng of Chicolatta, and Carole Mwangura of Caverroh.

“Under the concept of “Inspiring Change – Unleash the Potential”, Mettā will provide an intensive bootcamp programme to the fashion designers using our expertise in the local business environment and financial services. This will help them to unleash their full potential and turn innovative ideas into practical solutions,” said Maurice Otieno. general manager at Mettā Nairobi.

