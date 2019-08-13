New Cape Town programme to help female entrepreneurs grow their businesses

The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi) has partnered the City of Cape Town to give female entrepreneurs assistance in growing their businesses through the fully-funded Top Tech Tools for Women in Business programme.

The 10-week Top Tech Tools for Women in Business programme has already benefited more than 200 women from across the Western Cape over the last two years, and the opportunity is now available for another 35 women.

During weekly workshops held every Wednesday morning at the Khayelitsha Bandwidth Barn, applicants will receive guidance and mentorship from business leaders and industry experts on how to access free technology tools and implement them in their businesses.

“The programme is focused on tech enablement and exposes the participants to tech tools like financial management systems, cloud computing, social media and online marketing. The women are given a supportive environment in which to test these tools,” said Nobuzwe Dolopini, project manager for the Enterprise Development Department at CiTi.

“On completion of the 10-week programme, the participants will submit a Technology Strategy developed during the programme. Post-programme, the participants can then implement this into their businesses, not only saving them money, but precious time as well,” said head of operations for the Enterprise Development Department at CiTi, Mary Faulks.

Western Cape-based female founders and CEOs aged between 25 and 50 who have a registered business that has been running for at least a year are eligible to apply here before September 19.