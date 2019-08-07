Nigerian agri-tech startups invited to apply for Wennovation Hub programme

Applications have opened for the FCMB Agri-Tech Incubation Programme run by Wennovation Hub, which will help early-stage Nigerian agri-tech startups scale.

In partnership with banking firm FCMB, the Wennovation Hub programme is aimed at innovators developing tech-based solutions that ensure food security in Nigeria.

The aim is to guide early-stage entrepreneurs to test and validate their ideas as well as gather their first set of customers, which is achieved through a combination of financial support, guidance and training.

Applications should focus on four problem statements, namely Input, Production, Processing and Storage, and Marketing and Sales, with Wennovation Hub looking for MVP-stage startups with some form of market validation.

The programme commences with a one-week immersion component where selected startups get to interact with community members through Wennovation Hub immersion partners. Startups who successfully complete the immersion programme and the required reporting commitments will be invited to a two-week bootcamp in Lagos.

It all concludes with a demo day in September, with all successful startups to be taken into a six-month post-bootcamp aftercare programme.

