Nigerian delivery startup kwik hits 2k customers in 2 months

Lagos-based on-demand, last-mile, crowdsourced delivery service kwik has secured 2,000 verified customers on its platform within two months of its launch.

Disrupt Africa reported at the start of July on the launch of kwik in Lagos after the startup raised seed funding back in March, and the startup has already seen strong growth.

The platform has already reached 2,000 verified customers and is already well on the way towards the 3,000 mark, with founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Romain Poirot-Lellig saying he was delighted with the response from Lagosians to its on-demand B2B delivery service.

“Among the 2,000 verified customers are several large corporate accounts as well as numerous merchants relying on our service to deliver good and documents to their suppliers, customers, business partners and so on,” he said.

kwik verifies its customers through mobile phone OTP as well as email verification. Corporate customers need to provide their corporate registration number and are onboarded by a dedicated team that checks their background.

“We are also thrilled to observe that not only our customers return, but that they are using the service for further and more complex delivery use cases as they gain confidence in our ability to deliver to them a great service,” Poirot-Lellig said, adding that the average order value was also going up.

“We will continue to work hard to expand and improve our service for them,” he said.

