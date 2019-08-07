Nigerian fintech startup Cowrywise expands offering with Stash service

Nigerian investtech platform Cowrywise has added to its product offering with the launch of Stash, which makes it increasingly simple for users to invest their funds.

Launched in 2017, Cowrywise is a secure automated service that helps users save money and enjoy high returns from risk-free investments in Nigeria, with zero fees.

The startup launched a new platform that allows Nigerians to invest in mutual funds in May, and has now followed that up by rolling out Stash, which offers users several more ways of funding their investments on Cowrywise.

Cowrywise Stash allows users to make direct transfers to investment plans from their bank, transfer funds to other Cowrywise users, build an emergency fund, and accept proceeds from mutual funds. Users are provided with a unique account number in order to more easily make transfers.

Security is also taken into account, with a PIN requested every time a transfer is initiated in order to keep user savings secure.

