SA security startup Jonga receives seed investment from Savant Venture Fund

South African security startup Jonga Systems has secured a seed funding round from the Savant Venture Fund to implement its go-to-market strategy.

Founded in 2016 by Ntsako Mgiba and Ntando Shezi, Jonga provides community-based home security to lower income consumers.

It has designed, manufactured and tested hardware devices in Khayelitsha, which work in conjunction with a mobile app. Triggered by motion sensed by the Jonga device in the home, the app contacts members of an owner-built distribution list, such as neighbours, family, police, and security firms, after confirming with the owner that an alarm signal is genuine.

Jonga has been a Savant Technology Incubator client since early 2016 and, as such, was successful in raising a first round of seed funding through the TIA Seed Fund administered by the hardware incubator.

The startup has now raised a second round, via the Savant Venture Fund, to put in place its go-to-market strategy, which will see it manufacture more than 500 devices, gain market traction and commercial proof of concept, and thereby facilitate a broader VC investment.

The Savant Venture Fund achieved its first close in February after securing a commitment of ZAR110 million (US$7.8 million) from the SA SME Fund, and made its first investment – in medical device development and manufacturing company SmartBlade – in June. Jonga is the Savant Venture Fund’s second investment.

At the time of the first close of the fund, Savant founder Nick Allen told Disrupt Africa what kind of startups the company would be looking at.

“Our preference will be to invest in companies that have come through our incubator and seed fund, but we will also review external opportunities. Companies in our incubator that have already gone to market locally are also potential targets to grow them onto the international stage,” said Allen.

