SA student-run startups invited to apply for new UCT programme

The Solution Space, based at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB), and MTN Group have launched the Solution Space e-Track Programme to help startups scale.

Aimed at UCT GSB students and alumni, the Solution Space e-Track Programme is a three-part new venture acceleration and capacity-building programme designed to support teams build scalable businesses with international potential.

The best applicants will be asked to take part in a five-week training and preparation programme to validate the venture opportunity and team, after which the top 10 companies will be chosen to participate in the 12-week Venture Exploitation Programme, which will accelerate the development of the businesses.

The last part of the programme aims to scale the venture throughout partner markets and beyond. The process is facilitated by investors, the partner, and subject experts, such as a legal team, tech team and business development team. Entrepreneurs meet with investors, partners and market experts.

Selected startups will gain access to MTN APIs, the MTN Service Delivery Platform, and MTN technical experts and mentors to provide feedback and guidance, as well as a host of workshops and clinics.

Startups will receive feedback and guidance from the Solution Space team and a network of experienced mentors and industry partners, as well as access to a co-working space and advisory services.

Applications are open until August 23.