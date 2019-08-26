SA tech solutions startup Black Beard rebrands in bid for global expansion

South African tech solutions startup Black Beard has rebranded to Basalt as it prepares to further expand globally.

Founded in 2017, Black Beard leverages the latest technologies to build transformative solutions for some of Africa’s biggest multinationals, including Standard Bank, Discovery, Investec Property and OUTsurance.

Given its evolution into a multinational, full-service tech company with offices in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, and soon in Kyiv, London and Sydney, Black Beard has rebranded to Basalt.

Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Wayne Zwiers said in a fast-changing business ecosystem the company needed to differentiate and develop a brand positioning that truly reflected its ethos, team and expertise.

“While Basalt retains Black Beard’s quest for the ‘next best’, we’re also more certain of who we are, our key skills and expertise, and how we can harness our ideas to break new ground for clients and partners,” he said.

“Basalt sits at the intersection of technology and humanity, allowing both to propel businesses and organisations into a future characterised by innovation and energy. We revolutionise companies and sectors by harnessing tech solutions that are grounded in humanity.”

