Seedstars Africa Regional Summit set for Joburg in December

The fifth annual Seedstars Africa Regional Summit will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 3-5, bringing together startups, investors, mentors, ambassadors, partners and over 300 key stakeholders.

The three-day Seedstars summit will launch with bootcamps, where startups will receive a mix of theoretical and practical content, with the following day seeing pitches from the Seedstars World startups followed by one-on-one meetings between key investors, mentors and entrepreneurs.

The main conference day is the final one, which will feature dedicated networking sessions and industry-themed pitch sessions and workshops in the morning, while the afternoon will feature startup pitches, keynotes from industry leaders and Seedstars alumni, and prize announcements.

“We are extremely excited to bring the Seedstars Summit Africa to South Africa. The event aims to address non-conventional and highly relevant entrepreneurship topics and putting the startups at the centre. We also believe that after supporting entrepreneurs for over more than five years on the continent and globally in emerging markets, it is time to bring the summit to one of the most vibrant startup nations on the continent,” said Claudia Makadristo, Africa regional manager at Seedstars.

Seedstars has already kicked off its tour to source African startups for this event and the main summit in Switzerland next year, and is also looking for startups to invest in via the newly-launched Seedstars Africa Ventures, a US$100 million fund that will make early-stage investments worth between US$250,000 to US$5 million in Sub-Saharan African startups.