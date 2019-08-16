Seedstars launches 2nd Seedspace hub in Lagos

Seedstars has partnered GrowthLab, formerly known as Starta, to launch a second Lagos-based Seedspace hub to provide a space for startups and corporates to collaborate and grow together.

The Switzerland-based Seedstars, which has already kicked off its tour to source African startups for its emerging markets startups competition and also recently launched a US$100 million fund for the continent, operates a host of Seedspace hubs across the continent.

It has now partnered GrowthLab, formerly known as Starta, a membership platform for educating entrepreneurs in Africa on how to build high growth business, to launch another Seedspace in Lagos, where one such hub is already based. It is the 13th Seedspace opened globally so far.

Located in the new business centre at Circle Mall, the hub aims to function as an exclusive platform for entrepreneurs and executives who are committed to building high growth businesses in Africa.

“As Seedstars started looking at emerging markets, Nigeria has always been a country of primary interest. I joined the Lagos team in 2017 and since then I have been amazed at the great opportunities and interactions with the local startups and innovation ecosystem. It’s great to see the drive to grow and have an impact through innovation and entrepreneurship. I think this partnership embodies just that drive for us to come together and do something that matters,” said Alessia Balducci, general manager for Seedspace Lagos.

