Virtual TechTribe Accelerator to assist SADC-based impact startups

The soon-to-be-launched TechTribe Accelerator (TTA) is a partner-driven virtual accelerator programme for impact-focused startups based in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Managed by the South Africa-based Impact Amplifier, which has spent a number of years developing IP for the virtual “Investment Readiness Accelerator” that forms the basis of the TTA learning courses, the accelerator is being rolled out in partnership with the likes of NEPAD SanBio, the SA Innovation Summit and mHub Malawi.

The acceleration platform leverages a technology-driven e-learning system and virtual mentorship to support tech-based impact ventures in the bioscience and digi-tech spaces across the SADC region to become investment ready, and access capital and new networks.

It plans to launch the virtual accelerator programme in four SADC countries, accept one cohort over 24 months, and secure pipeline to host a second cohort. It will also make the e-learning platform available to innovation hubs, universities and accelerators in the region, allowing them to run their own programmes.

The aim is for this sustainable and scalable solution to end up supporting hundreds of entrepreneurs in both cities and more remote areas. All applicants will be accepted for self-studying on the platform, but only 30 ventures will receive virtual mentorship support from TTA mentors. This model consists of online mentoring of business models for scaling, investment pitches and other important components of scaling the business.

