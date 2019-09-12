12 startups selected for 4th Google Launchpad Africa accelerator

Twelve startups from across the continent have been selected to take part in the fourth edition of the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, which helps startups leverage Google’s technologies and people in order to scale.

Formed six years ago, Launchpad connects startups from around the world with Google staff, networks, methodologies, and technologies, and has worked with market leaders in over 40 countries.

The first two African cohorts were selected in March and August of last year, with a third named earlier this year. Now another 12 African startups have been accepted into the three-month programme, which is based in Lagos and offers startups access to working space and Google expertise.

This latest cohort includes four startups from Nigeria – financial inclusion startup Afara Partners, big data insights service Reach, trading platform TradeBuza, and payments platform Xend – and three startups from Kenya – ed-tech platform Elewa, farming marketplace Tulaa, and employee management platform WorkPay.

Customer loyalty service BrandBook and email productivity platform Sortd represent South Africa, while Ugandan payments company Eversend, Ghanaian business management tool OZE and Zimbabwean ed-tech startup Phenomenal Technologies complete the list.