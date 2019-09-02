2 SA startups named winners of Santam Safety Ideas competition

South African startups DeepData and Cloudline have been named winners of the Santam Safety Ideas competition, sharing ZAR300,000 (US$20,000) in cash prizes.

This was the third season of the Santam Safety Ideas competition, which is aimed at incubating startups providing South Africa with various degrees of safety using technology and innovation.

Eight startups pitched for the cash prizes in this year’s edition, with two chosen as eventual winners. They were video analytics startup DeepData, which went home with ZAR200,000 (US$13,000), and surveillance company Cloudline, which secured ZAR100,000 (US$7,000). The winners were chosen based on their potential to radicalise insurance underwriting for the agriculture industry, and risk management, respectively.

“The clear and focused approach both winners took with their product particularly set them apart. Santam is focused on leading innovation in the insurance industry and we are committed to seeking out opportunities where we can continue to aid the growth of the Safety Ideas winners,” said Mokaedi Dilotsotlhe, Santam’s chief marketing officer.

