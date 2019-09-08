8 SA startups selected for 2nd edition of Akro accelerator

Cape Town-based Akro venture builder, which focuses on building and scaling high-growth startups, has picked eight South African startups for the second edition of its accelerator programme.

Akro took eight startups into its first programme in June, and is now back with a second edition, in partnership with the SA SME Fund, after three of those were successful in raising further funding having completed the programme.

The second iteration of the programme will offer a deeply-focused, intense period of strategising, creating and executing geared to immerse participants in the practical realities of running a business.

Eight startups have been selected to take part, including clean-tech hardware company HotNozzle, on-demand parking solutions startup ParkUpp, agri-tech startup Skudu, and volume control service WallFly.

P2P rentals platform Float, female-focused e-hailing service Halo Rides, tourism app Gido, and wireless power solutions developer OpenCharge complete the cohort.

As a benefit provided by the SA SME Fund, the startups will have access to a ZAR1 million (US$66,000) gap-closing fund. Startups can apply to have some of their mission-critical costs, including services such as accounting and tax compliance, product development costs and legal fees, covered, provided that these services get startups closer to investment readiness.

