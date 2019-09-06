African mobility startups invited to apply for MAN Impact Accelerator

Applications have opened for the third edition of the MAN Impact Accelerator, which helps logistics and mobility startups scale.

Organised by MAN Truck & Bus in partnership with Yunus Social Business, the MAN Impact Accelerator helps scale social businesses in transport and logistics with a considerable impact on society.

The eight-month structured mentoring programme is focused on impact, purpose, growth, customer development, marketing, communication, investment, tech and product-market fit, and includes five weeks in each of Munich, Sao Paolo, Lisbon and Johannesburg.

Participants will receive mentoring from more than 300 leading industry experts from companies like Airbnb, Amazon, Uber, Google and Maersk, and the chance to build connections with experts from MAN Truck & Bus. There will also be the opportunity to build valuable connections with potential investors, while all travel and accommodation is paid for.

“Whereas MAN brings in more than 260 years of transport and mobility expertise to complement the startups, Yunus Social Business provides a solid strategic framework for creating sustainable growth for social businesses. Our accelerator is structured around specific growth fields and helps the startups not only to unveil their hidden challenges but also tackle them with the help of extremely experienced mentors,” said Lisa-Katharina Guggenmos, accelerator programme lead at MAN Truck & Bus.

European, African and Brazilian mobility and logistics startups creating tangible impact and solving pressing social issues with a strong mobility or logistics component are invited to apply here until October 1. Three South African startups took part in the last edition.