Applications for this year’s AppsAfrica Innovation Awards close this week

Applications for this year’s AppsAfrica Awards, which celebrates the best in mobile and tech from across Africa and showcases the continent’s most innovative ventures, close this week.

Run by news portal and advisory service AppsAfrica, the AppsAfrica Innovation Awards are open to startups, more established ventures and corporates across 14 categories, including Best African App, Blockchain, Ed-tech, Fintech, Agri-tech, Mobility and Social Impact.

The awards provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and the opportunity to network with more than 300 industry peers at the awards party ceremony in Cape Town in November. Winners will also be invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020.

Applications for this year’s awards close on Wednesday, September 11, and will be assessed by a team of expert judges. Shortlisted finalists will be announced on October 8.