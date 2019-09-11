Applications open for 2nd AlphaCode data science programme

Applications have opened for the second AlphaCode Explore programme, aimed at honing the ideas and skills of 20 aspirant South African fintech entrepreneurs ready to leverage data science in the financial services space.

A joint initiative of the Explore Data Science Academy (EDSA) and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) fintech division AlphaCode, the first Explore cohort was selected back in March.

The 12-month programme teaches participants the fundamentals of how to build a 10X business – a business with exponential growth – and also teaches the basics of data science.

“What differentiates the AlphaCode Explore programme is that it provides both a serious business skills framework with data science skills to enable candidates to innovate and create viable business models using data,” said Shaun Dippnall, co-founder of the EDSA.

Applications are open here until September 27, with the process considering a candidate’s aptitude for data as well as their intention to become an entrepreneur.

“We are not just looking for good ideas, but we’re even more interested in the applicant’s entrepreneurial mindset and their aptitude to acquire data science capabilities,” said Andile Maseko, head of ecosystem development at AlphaCode.

Two candidates from the first Explore candidates made it to the final pitches for AlphaCode’s Incubate programme, with one – Olova – making it into the final eight.

“Our remaining candidates are working on a real-world data science project sponsored by a corporate. We look forward to the next cohort of fintech entrepreneurs who are ready to take their data skills to the next level,” said Maseko.

