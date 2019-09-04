Data analytics startup Track Your Build wins Seedstars Sierra Leone

Data analytics startup Track Your Build has won the Sierra Leone leg of the Seedstars World competition, earning a place in the global final.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for up to US$500,000 in equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt and Senegal, and held its Freetown event last week with 10 startups pitching in front of a jury panel for a place in the final.

The local winner was Track Your Build, a data analytics company that provides mapping, data analysis and insights for multiple use cases. The company will now represent Sierra Leone in Switzerland next year, as well as at the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December.

Ride-hailing startup Tap Tap was second, while fintech startup Uniworks came third. The other startups invited to pitch were Light Salone Innovation, Agro Fish Farm, FEPO, Salone Buy, Jalimi Farms, Project 2000 and Shop SL.

