Egyptian medical tourism marketplace Doctoorum raises funding

Egyptian startup Doctoorum, a curated marketplace for medical tourism, has raised funding from the Dubai-based Numu Capital to help it grow locally and expand internationally.

Founded by Yemeni entrepreneur Begad Nasser, Doctoorum allows patients from around the world to get affordable and high quality medical treatment in Egypt, handling all other aspects such as transport and accommodation.

The startup graduated from the AUC Venture Lab accelerator earlier this year, at which time it secured an undisclosed investment from Numu Capital. The Dubai-based firm invests in startups to help them increase their traction and secure their next funding round, and prides itself on funding successful applicants within 30 days of the initial pitch.

“Doctoorum is a very promising venture, and Begad has a solid understanding of the industry and has built a top notch team that we believe in. We have been eyeing the medical tourism industry for a while, and we were thrilled when Begad pitched Doctoorum to us,” said Jamal Al-Mutarreb, managing director of Numu Capital.

Doctoorum is currently ramping up its growth, and plans to raise a Series A round in the next few months. With medical tourism on the rise globally, and the market expected to be worth US$180 billion by 2026, the startup is planning to expand its operations beyond Egypt and the MENA to destinations such as Turkey, India, Germany, and Thailand.

