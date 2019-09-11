Ghanaian health monitoring startup Redbird launches patient mobile app

Ghanaian e-health startup Redbird has released a consumer app for its health monitoring platform, designed to enable those with chronic illness to more easily and accurately test and monitor their symptoms.

Launched in August 2018, Redbird began offering a platform for in-pharmacy medical testing via rapid tests, and has since seen more than 35 per cent month-on-month growth in registered users and tests performed on their platform.

The startup offers testing for various chronic and acute conditions, and enables pharmacists to track the results of their customers over time, allowing them to create a unique patient profile. This also enables Redbird to help pharmacies manage their stock to ensure patients never face stock-outs and identify real-time population-level prevalence of disease.

Redbird, which secured funding from Gray Matters Capital through GMC coLABS last year, has over 12,000 registered users and has logged 70,000 test results so far, and has now launched a consumer app to make testing even easier. The app will enable end users to access their health data, track the progress of their illness, add results at home, and more easily share their history with their family or doctor for a more informed diagnosis and treatment plan.

“Chronic disease is exploding across Sub-Saharan Africa, but health monitoring remains stuck in centralised hospitals,” said Redbird co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Patrick Beattie.

“Redbird offers patients a check-up in five minutes, which would normally take half a day or more of waiting at a hospital. Decentralised testing means hospitals don’t get overburdened with patients needing simple health monitoring that can be done closer to home. Instead, hospitals can focus on those patients whose health management isn’t going according to plan and need more in-depth care.”

The startup is currently in the process of expanding its team to enable it to support other urban areas across Ghana, with eyes on international expansion throughout the region.

