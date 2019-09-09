Informal merchant management platform wins Seedstars Angola

Informal merchant management startup Roque Online has been named winner of Seedstars Angola, securing a place at the global final and the chance of winning US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for up to US$500,000 in equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal and Sierra Leone, and held its event in Luanda, Angola last week, with 10 startups pitching in front of a jury panel.

Roque Online was named winner for its solution that helps informal market vendors and service providers manage themselves as a micro-enterprise. The startup will now represent Angola at the global final, as well as the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December.

Discounts platform Cartão Jovem Angola came second, while localised addressing service ONDE! was third.

