Meet the 10 startups pitching at Angolan leg of Seedstars competition

Global seed-stage startup competition Seedstars World has announced the 10 Angolan startups that will pitch for a place in the global final and the chance of winning US$500,000 in funding.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for up to US$500,000 in equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal and Sierra Leone, and will hold its Angolan event today (September 6) in Luanda in partnership with TGI and KiandaHub.

The winner will represent the country at the global final in Switzerland, as well as the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December. It will also receive three months of access to the Seedstars investment readiness programme.

The 10 Angolan finalists include sports data platform Angola Desportiva, moto-taxi app Twenda, discounts platform Cartão Jovem Angola, aerial imaging for farmers service DroneSig, and e-bike service E-Bina.

Recycling marketplace Menos Lixo, localised addressing platform ONDE!, informal vendor digital tools provider Roque Online, reviews solution VôQueixar, and corporate e-learning platform Conexão Acadêmica-Treinamento e Capacitação.

