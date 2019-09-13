Meet the startups pitching at today’s Seedstars events in Kigali, Banjul

A total of 17 startups have been selected to take part in the local legs of the global Seedstars competition in Rwanda and The Gambia, where they will compete for a place in the global final and the chance of securing US$500,000 in funding.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for up to US$500,000 in equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Angola, and holds its Rwandan event in Kigali and Gambian event in Banjul today (September 13).

The winning startups from each event will secure a place in the global final and the chance to pitch for the funding, as well as a spot at the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December.

The eight selected finalists from Rwanda are learning platform BAG Innovation, savings startup Exuus, smart egg incubator Hatch, agri-focused big data system Higaneza, trade platform Jali Finance, fintech app developer OM Brilliant, e-commerce startup Panatech, and lending company San.

The nine startups from The Gambia pitching in Banjul are e-commerce startup Afri Black Community, lending platform ANG Capital, discounts platform eDeals, online marketplace Jollof-Trade Online, tendering service Madani Studios, solar startup Nadji.Bi, e-health startup Nesthet Clinical Services, agri-tech startup Tesitoo Entrepreneurship, and transport app Yobuma.

