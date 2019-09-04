North African startups invited to Pitch by the Pyramids

Startups from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have been invited to take part in a new regional startup pitch competition named Pitch by the Pyramids.

Run by RiseUp, Pitch by the Pyramids will hold qualifiers in eight startup hubs across the region, including Cairo and Tunis, with applications open here.

Twenty-five local winners will converge for the final event at the Great Pyramids of Giza on December 8, in alignment with RiseUp Summit 2019. Startups will also gain access to tailored webinars on business modelling, market intelligence, and growth planning, and be assigned a relevant expert mentor to support their development.

“This is the first pitch competition of it’s kind in MENA if not the world,” said RiseUp chief executive officer (CEO) Abdulhameed Sharara.

“There are a lot of incredibly inspiring early-stage startups in the region that we know deserve this opportunity. To not only participate in a value-driven programme like this, but also get to pitch at one of the most magnificent and iconic venues in the world, the Pyramids, will surely catalyse the development of everyone participating.”

