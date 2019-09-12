SA ed-tech startup Digemy raises $68k funding to expand team, platform

South African ed-tech startup Digemy has raised a ZAR1 million (US$68,000) funding round in order to expand its team and launch its besmarta financial literacy platform.

Launched early in 2017, Digemy is a provider of educational technology platforms to corporates that focus on building and retaining knowledge, rather than the consumption of learning material. This technology is provided in audio, video and text format on mobile, tablet and PC.

The startup initially raised seed funding in the year of its launch from Greenwold Capital, and has now raised another batch of funding from the same company, at a valuation of ZAR40 million (US$2.7 million).

Digemy will use the investment to grow its team and pursue entrepreneurial development, as well as to rollout its besmarta platform. A financial literacy service, besmarta provides learners with access to microlearning modules and quizzes that aim to decrease financial stress and help them on their journey to financial independence.

Like all of Digemy’s courses, those on besmarta stand out from the crowd because they are not about simply passing a test, but rather remembering the content and changing behaviour, so that learners are able to confidently apply their newfound knowledge in day-to-day life.

Digemy is partnering with corporates to roll out besmarta within their organisations, as well as to create their own online academies to assist in employee and consumer education solutions. The startup has already signed four listed companies as clients, and just completed a proof of concept with one of the biggest banks in South Africa.

