9 startups set to pitch at Seedstars event in Cape Verde

Nine startups have been selected to take part in the first Seedstars event in Praia, Cape Verde, today (September 26), the winner of which will secure a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and holds its first ever event in Praia today with the support of local host Cheetah Start.

The nine startups selected to take part are gaming startup Bonako, VR platform MGO Consulting, queue monitoring service NhaBex, emergency assistance app One Group Ida, ticketing platform Passafree, booking service Reservas Online, and e-health platforms ENF24, Medsabia and NubianPRO Doctor+.

Besides representing Cape Verde at the global final in Switzerland next year, the winning startup will also secure an all-inclusive trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December.

