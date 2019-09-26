Algerian transport startup temtem raises $4m Series A funding

Algierian ride-hailing and transportation startup temtem has raised Series A funding of US$4 million to allow it to diversify its product offering and expand into new markets.

Launched last year, temtem is a mobility application that allows users to order private drivers and have products delivered. So far it has been used by more than 200,000 clients.

Having raised a US$1.7 million round last year, temtem has now secured its place as the best-funded Algerian startup so far with a US$4 million Series A round led by Tell Venture Automotive, an affiliate of MENA-focused investment firm Tell Group, and including other private investors.

temtem will use the capital to accelerate growth and launch new products this year, cementing its position as a leader in the transport and logistics space in Algeria.

“We are going to first and foremost focus on increasing growth by diversifying our products, scaling up our marketing campaigns, in particular with the help of a major telecom company, and recruiting top talents. The goal is clear – to become the market leader,” said Kamel Haddar, temtem’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

A driver partner procurement mobile application will be launched this month, allowing temtem to ensure the rigorous selection of drivers and provide these drivers with services such as car insurance and after-sale service with car manufacturers.

“Our drivers are the backbone of our business. It is essential to value them and give them concrete perspectives in their daily lives. This is also why our partners and their families will soon be able to subscribe to a dedicated health insurance,” said Haddar.

The startup will also focus on improving customer experience, and strengthen its collaboration with strategic partners in the telecommunications and audiovisual industries. Meanwhile, it also plans to deploy its services in other African countries.

“International expansion has always been in temtem’s mid-term development outlook, once Algerian market’s impulses has been confirmed. temtem wants to respond concretely to urban public issues, such as the decongestion of cities in Africa,” said Haddar.

A new round of fundraising is already initiated by Tell Venture Automotive to support growth in Algeria as well as in the African continent during 2020.

“Algeria and Africa represent great opportunities of growth for temtem. We are delighted to team up with temtem to support its growth and help improve customer mobility,” said Yacine Maireche, general manager of Tell Venture Automotive.

