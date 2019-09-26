Applications open for UK-Africa virtual accelerator programme

Applications are open for AfriTech XYZ, a fully-funded UK-Africa virtual accelerator programme that connects early-stage African tech startups to mentors and investors worldwide.

AfriTech XYZ is an initiative run by Do it Now Now, which works with Africa-based startups to help them reach new networks and grow.

In a bid to better offer startups access to experts, tools, and investors, the free virtual accelerator programme has been launched to provide selected startups with access to investment readiness training, legal support on UK-Africa investment, mentorship, and networking and investment opportunities.

Nineteen startups from Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Uganda will be selected to take part, with the programme beginning next month and concluding with participants being introduced to UK-based investors in June 2020.

Applications are open here until September 30.