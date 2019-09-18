Botswanan, Ghanaian startups win $50k each from GoGettaz Agripreneur competition

Botswana’s Maungo Craft and Ghana’s Sesi Technologies have been named winners of the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize, each taking home US$50,000 in cash.

Open to all African agri-tech entrepreneurs, the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize selected 12 finalists, who pitched in front of a panel of judges at the recent Africa Green Revolution Forum in Accra, Ghana.

The winners, who took home US$50,000 each in prize money to help take their businesses to the next level, were Ghana’s Sesi Technologies, an agri-tech company that develops affordable technology to help farmers increase productivity and reduce losses, and Botswana’s Maungo Craft, which makes gourmet preserves using indigenous fruits.

In addition to the US$50,000, the winning startups, like the rest of the finalists also received mentorship, training and programming linkages.

The other 10 participants in the GoGettaz competition were South Africa’s Gourmet Grubb, Kenya’s Ecodudu, Zimbabwe’s Alley Capital, Senegal’s Le Lionceau, Cameroon’s Distribution Express, Uganda’s Women Smiles, DRC’s Ngomalands, and Nigerian companies ColdHubs, ReelFruit and FarmCorps.