Chivas opens applications for 6th $1m Venture competition

Scotch whisky manufacturer Chivas has opened for the sixth year of Chivas Venture, a global competition that gives away US$1 million in no-strings funding every year to social startups that blend profit and purpose.

Chivas Venture, which has in the past awarded cash prizes to African startups like Lumkani and WeFarm, offers impact entrepreneurs training, funding and exposure on a global scale.

Winning finalists from each participating country will take part in an initial round of public voting for a share of the funding ahead of the Chivas Venture Global Final, where they will battle it out for the remaining cash.

“As we kick off the sixth year of the competition, it is incredibly uplifting to know that so many entrepreneurs across the world are continuing to use business to tackle a whole host of social and environmental issues that threaten our future on this planet,” said Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Chivas Brothers, parent company of Chivas.

“To date, Chivas Venture finalists have provided over 34 million litres of safe drinking water, recycled over 1,300 tonnes of waste and provided 75,000 days of education for women and girls – to mention just a handful of their many accomplishments. That’s why, through the Chivas Venture, we want to continue to harness the power of the world’s purpose-driven innovators, and help accelerate their impact.”

Applications are open here until October 31.