Egyptian beauty startup Glamera raises $250k funding round

Egyptian beauty service booking platform Glamera has raised US$250,000 in funding from an unnamed Saudi investor to expand its operations both within Egypt and into other markets.

Launched in July of this year, Glamera allows users to book appointments with more than 200 contracted providers covering all beauty sections, including salons, clinics, spa, gym, and dental.

In spite of only covering four zones of Cairo – Nasr City, Sheraton, Al-Nozha, and Heliopolis – initially, the startup managed around 20,000 app downloads in its first month and received more than 1,000 bookings.

Glamera has now raised US$250,000 in funding from a Saudi investor, which chief executive officer (CEO) Mohamad Hassan said was just stage one of what he described as a “clear and ongoing financing plan” towards the startup’s goals.

“The vision is to direct women to beauty through an easy, intelligent and interactive mobile application with a wide geographical coverage,” Hassan said.

With that coverage in mind, the Glamera team will now start developing advanced phases of the application to double customer and user numbers in 2020. Expansion within Cairo, and into Alexandria, will also happen over the next few weeks. Glamera aims to enter six more countries, including some in the Gulf market, by the first quarter of 2020.

