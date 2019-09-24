Egyptian career advisory startup Career 180 secures $100k funding round

Egyptian career advisory platform Career 180 has raised a US$100,000 seed funding round in order to further develop its product and expand across the country.

Launched in 2016, Career180 runs a host of online and offline activities that help young people decide on their career paths, providing live mentoring and advice sessions with experts and running events such as the Egypt Career Summit.

It has now raised seed funding from VC firm EdVentures. Launched by Nahdet Misr Publishing House in 2017, the company provides financial and technical support to ed-tech startups, and invested in school management system developer COLNN earlier this year.

“We have been working with EdVentures over the past period, and we are quite excited about the investment round that will support the expansions we are about to execute, as we will be able to help more students and graduates with their career future,” said Career 180 co-founders Shrouk Alaa and Mohamed Akmal.

Dalia Ibrahim, founder of EdVentures and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nahdet Misr Publishing House, said her company was constantly aiming to empower youth, hence the investment in Career180.

“The investment will help them expand their valuable services to equip the youth with the necessary skills and capabilities to meet the market needs,” she said.

