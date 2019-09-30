Events startup Passafree wins Seedstars event in Cape Verde

Events ticketing and marketing app Passafree has been named winner of the Cape Verde leg of the Seedstars competition, securing a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and held its event in Praia, Cape Verde last week, with nine startups invited to pitch in front of the local jury panel.

The winner, Passafree, is a mobile application that allows the promotion, sale and purchase of tickets for various events in Cape Verde.

Passafree will head to Switzerland next year for the global final, and also secures a trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December and access to a three-month investment readiness programme.

Digital gaming startup Bonako Games came second, while queue monitoring solution Nhabex was third.

