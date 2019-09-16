Female Kenyan entrepreneurs invited to apply for $10k Standard Chartered accelerator

Applications have opened for the Nairobi-based Women in Tech accelerator run by Standard Chartered and Strathmore University’s @iBizAfrica, which will offer five women-led startups funding of KES1 million ($10,000), mentorship and training.

A KES20 million (US$200,000) initiative, the Women in Tech programme sees @iBizAfrica and Standard Chartered partner to support women in growing their businesses through technology.

Applications are open until November 31 for the 12-week programme, after which the bank will select 10 startups to take part. This is the second edition of the initiative, which four of the companies that took part in the first programme having secured further funding.

“This is yet another year, another opportunity for more women in Kenya to apply for this programme and give their business a great chance at success,” said Strathmore University vice chancellor designate Dr Vincent Ogutu.

