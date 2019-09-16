Nigerian startup Splatt launches online learning platform

Nigerian startup Splatt has launched an online platform providing users with simple tools to help master any types of educational content.

Founded in July, Splatt provides users with various types of educational content and also makes recommendations based on their past activity.

A university research spinoff, Splatt employs a series of algorithms and education psychology data to figure out how users learn best, which is then used in both the recommendation and the search functions on the site. Users create study materials on the site or upload their own e-notes.

The self-funded startup already has around 50 registered users who have spent about eight hours studying on the platform, and plans to introduce more services soon. It is focused on getting user feedback before monetising but plans to run a subscription business model.

