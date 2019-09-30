Now open: Call for Applications for the GIZ-SAIS Investment Readiness Programme

The project ‘Scaling digital agriculture innovations through startups’ (SAIS), implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), has launched its Call for Applications for the first GIIZ-SAIS Investment Readiness Programme.

The objective of GIZ-SAIS is to scale digital agri-tech innovations developed by African startups, which enable their users in the agricultural or food sector to increase income.

GIZ-SAIS gives selected startups access to six months of fully-funded company development support with the aim of improving their investment readiness. The programme includes regular virtual coaching and training sessions with experienced company developers and growth managers targeting the needs of the respective startups. Moreover, selected startups are supported by additional service providers to improve startup operations (e.g. legal, marketing, cash flow management).

Three in-person meet-ups give the chance to also interact with the experts and network with other startups. This year’s programme will start with a kick-off workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, in December 2019, followed by a mid-term check-in in the third or fourth month and conclude with a link-up event with investors and business partners.

Throughout the duration of the programme, contacts and interactions with potential investors and business partners will be facilitated. GIZ-SAIS collaborates with local as well as international investors and taps into its broad network of projects and partners, offering proximity to the end-users of the startups’ digital solutions.

Startups entering the programme have to be registered in Africa, offer scalable digital solutions with a clear positive impact on income in the agricultural and/or food sector and be in the post-seed stage (i.e. have launched a minimum viable product, have an existing customer base and have evidence of revenue).

Applications are open until 28 October 2019. Don’t miss this opportunity. Visit our programme site on VC4A and apply now!