Prop-tech startup named winner of Seedstars event in DRC

Prop-tech startup YETU Property has been named winner of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leg of the Seedstars competition, securing a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia and Rwanda, and held its event in DRC yesterday at Ingenious City in Kinshasa, with 11 startups invited to pitch in front of the local jury panel.

The winner was YETU Property, a prop-tech platform that helps Congolese diaspora become homeowners in their country of origin by funding real estate developers to build residential properties that its users then acquire.

YETU Property will head to Switzerland next year for the global final, and also secures a trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December. Agribros, with its online agro-marketplace and crowdfunding platform, was second, and Congo BD, which aims to develop and strengthen the comic book industry in Africa, was third.

