Solar startup named winner of Seedstars event in The Gambia

Solar startup Nadji.Bi has been named winner of Seedstars’ event in Banjul, The Gambia, securing a place in the global final to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Angola, and held its event in Banjul last week. Nine local startups were invited to present their companies in front of a local jury panel.

The local winner was Nadji.Bi for its innovative, sustainable solar solution. Established in 2014, Nadji.Bi specialises in designing, manufacturing and selling solar solutions for household and agricultural use.

The startup will now represent The Gambia at the global final, as well as the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December.

