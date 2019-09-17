Top 20 announced for this year’s Anzisha Prize

The top 20 young entrepreneurs have been selected for this year’s edition of the Anzisha Prize, the winner of which will take home a cash prize of US$25,000.

The Anzisha Prize, an African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation partnership, is dedicated to identifying, supporting and celebrating African entrepreneurs between the ages of 15-22 whose businesses redefine and reimagine Africa’s growth trajectory.

Over 500 applicants were received for the prize this year, with 20 finalists chosen from across various sectors. The top 20 will gather in Johannesburg for a 12-day accelerator bootcamp before pitching in front of an independent judging panel, which will decide the winner of the US$25,000 grand prize.

“This year, we’re particularly excited about the new format. We’ve created a tailored experience that will allow people to explore the Anzisha movement in all its entirety,” said Melissa Mbazo, Anzisha’s programme manager. “From start to finish, the day will look at shaping the future of entrepreneurship on the continent and young entrepreneurs will be at the helm, steering the conversations.”

The 2019 finalists for the Anzisha Prize are listed below: