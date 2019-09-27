UNICEF Innovation Fund seeks startups with innovative learning, job matching solutions

The UNICEF Innovation Fund is looking to make equity-free investments of up to US$100,000 in startups in startups that bridge learning or connectivity gaps towards employability.

UNICEF has rolled out a host of individual funds in recent years, including ones for blockchain, VR, drone and data science startups, and backed the likes of South Africa’s 9Needs and Tunisia’s Utopixar.

Its latest call for applications, which is open until September 30 and relevant to startups registered in one of UNICEF’s programme countries, is open to startups that are innovating in the spaces of digital connectivity, remedial learning, remote learning and work, and job matching for young people and adolescents.

Applicants must be working on open source technology solutions – or willing to be open source – and will be contacted with a request for proposal if they are shortlisted for funding.

