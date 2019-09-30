Web4Africa adds over 200 new domain extensions to its offering

Web4Africa, a leading ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar in Africa, has added over 200 new domain extensions to its offering.

The addition brings much more choices to those setting up a new web site or protecting their brand name for existing ones. It would make it easier for startups, companies, non-profits, organizations and other entities to establish their online identity.

The addition brings the options offered by web4africa.com to over 320, covering over a dozen major categories. The diverse options mean there is an available domain extension that covers every industry or lifestyle.

The new options that include .live, .ltd, .life, .world, .rocks, .today, .email, .solutions, .agency, .services, .company, .group, .news, .business and .guru, cut across the following categories:

Business

Education

Fun & Entertainment

Financial

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Home & Construction

Legal

Marketing & Communications

News & Information

Photography

Political & Military

Real Estate

Shopping & Retail

Sports & Fitness

Style & Fashion

Technology

Travel & Geography Domains.

Country-code top-level domain extensions (ccTLDs) like .ng for Nigeria, .za for South Africa, .na for Namibia, .uk for the United Kingdom, .ug for Uganda are also available from Web4Africa.

Entities that wish to target African countries can also make use of the .africa domain extension which was launched in 2017. It makes it easy to target more than one African country where the target audience or market is based in the world’s 2nd largest continent.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa also offers a range of Web Hosting solutions, Virtual Servers and Dedicated Servers from data centres across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.