10 startups selected for Greenhouse Lab female-focused accelerator programme

Early-stage VC firm GreenHouse Capital has selected 10 startups for its immersive female-focused tech accelerator programme, which provides various resources to help businesses get investment-ready.

Disrupt Africa reported in July of last year that the Lagos-based GreenHouse Capital, launched by VC firm Venture Garden Group in 2017, had formed GreenHouse Lab, an accelerator programme focused on building world-class, women-led technology companies.

Online sports community AMPZ.tv was named winner of the inaugural programme, and now this year’s cohort of 10 startups has been selected from over 200 applications from across Africa.

Eight of the startups selected for the two-month programme are Nigerian, namely e-health startup Doctoora, IoT-based storage solution Gricd, dating platform Datespace, e-commerce service Mashup Beauty, entertainment platform Whip Music Africa, fintech startup Vesicash, and ed-tech platforms OTRAC and SchoolsFocus.

The other two selected companies are Ghanaian fintech startup BACE and South African startup Vimosure, which leverages sensor-based IoT systems and data analytics to reduce costs and increase transparency in the insurance space.

As part of the GreenHouse Lab investor readiness acceleration programme, the 10 companies will gain access to an immersive, tech-focused curriculum led by Google mentors and industry experts, products, resources, and proof of concept opportunities with GreenHouse Lab partners including Google Launchpad, DIY Law and Oracle, and the opportunity to receive investment from GreenHouse Capital and its global investor network.

The programme culminates in a demo day in early December where the startups will present their ideas to an audience of investors, entrepreneurs, corporates and media.

“The ingenuity on display in our cohort this year is simply breathtaking. Anyone who thinks Africa’s tech boom has plateaued needs only look at the next generation of startups coming up and the problems they are solving to see that that the ecosystem is becoming more and more exciting each year,” said Greenhouse Capital founding partner Kunmi Demuren.

