12 startups selected for 2nd edition of FbStart Accelerator in Lagos

Facebook and the Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) have selected to 12 teams to take part in the second edition of the FbStart Accelerator, which offers access to mentorship, training and equity-free funding.

The FbStart Accelerator, which takes place at Facebook’s NG-Hub at the CcHub, is a research and mentorship driven six-month programme for teams creating solutions with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Fifteen teams graduated from the first edition of the programme earlier this year, and a second cohort has now been selected after it was extended to welcome Ghanaian entrepreneurs as well as Nigerian ones.

The eight startup teams accepted are VNTS, Appruve, Curacel Systems, Neohaul Technologies, Chekkit, VMEDKIT, Gradely and Simbi Interactive, while the four student teams are Vinsighte, Mus-Comm, InventOne and GESAL. These teams will now take part in the six-month programme, which aims to aid innovative and visionary applicants in creating solutions with advanced technologies via access to research and mentorship.

Startup teams will be provided with US$20,000 in equity-free funding, while the student teams secure US$10,000.

