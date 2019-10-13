13 participants selected for SAVCA fund manager programme

Thirteen funds have been selected to take part in the Fund Manager Development Programme run by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA).

Launched by SAVCA and partners FNB and the SA SME Fund, the 12-month Fund Manager Development Programme aims to increase the number of female- and black-owned and managed fund managers.

More than 50 applications were received for the programme, out of which 13 fund managers have now been selected to take part. They comprise seven generalist private equity funds, four infrastructure funds, and two venture capital funds.

Through classroom-based teaching, one-on-one coaching, mentoring and support from industry stakeholders, the 12-month programme aims to address some of the challenges typically experienced by first-time emerging fund managers, such as fundraising, access to networks and working capital facilities, and ensuring the fund team has the necessary support to successfully execute on their fund’s investment mandate.

“The calibre of the applications we received for the inaugural programme was extremely high, and selecting just 13 participants was no easy feat,” said programme manager Melanie de Nysschen, speaking at the programme’s official launch event in Johannesburg.

“The programme caters to both aspirant fund managers – first time managers who have an investment thesis but are still in the process of setting up their fund – and growth fund managers who have already set up their fund, have investments under management, and are in the process of raising further capital and scaling their businesses. Given that the programme will cater to fund managers that are in different stages of development or growth, there will be customisation of the programme to target relevant areas of development and support for the selected fund managers.”

