1st #EntrepreneursOnTheMove event set for Abidjan

The first edition of #EntrepreneursOnTheMove: Investing in Africa’s Future will take place this week in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, serving as a platform to build capacity of entrepreneurs, investors and enablers.

Hosted by the GreenTec Capital Africa Foundation (GCAF) and the Land of African Business (Le LAB), #EOM will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and the Pullman Hotel in Abidjan on October 2-4.

The goal of the event is to catalyse actions towards supporting and investing in African entrepreneurs so that they can grow and scale their businesses. Day one will be focused on Francophone African startups, with 60 selected companies taking part in workshop sessions and masterclasses, while days two and three will be more pan-African.

Partners for the event include the German Development Agency GIZ, the World Bank, Digital Africa and Jokkolabs, while local structures such as IncubIvoir, iHUB and SeedSpace will support #EOM on the ground and mobilise more than 100 entrepreneurs to benefit from the conference workshops and masterclasses.

