28 AI ideas enrolled in Ghana Tech Lab incubator

The Ghana Tech Lab has enrolled 28 artificial intelligence (AI) startup ideas selected from across the country in its free incubator programme.

The Ghana Tech Lab incubator aims to help drive AI innovation in Ghana by providing entrepreneurs that have ideas with tangible resources and expert coaching.

Fifty-six entrepreneurs, divided into 28 teams of two, have been selected to take part in the 10-week programme after 300 individuals took part in a six-week training programme organised by Ghana Tech Lab in collaboration with partner hubs across the country.

Local hackathons gave these entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their ideas, with the 28 projects selected now set to be provided with coaching and mentorship from industry experts, exposure to industry events, and GHS15,000 (US$2,800) seed funding to help develop their ideas into feasible startups.

The programme began on September 24, and ends on November 29.

