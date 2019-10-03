3rd annual Africa Tech Summit set for Kigali next February

The third annual Africa Tech Summit Kigali will take place in February next year, bringing together corporates, startups and investors from across the world to share insights and drive collaboration.

Taking place at Kigali Convention Centre on February 4-6, Africa Tech Summit Kigali connects over 600 attendees and features a series of talks and panel discussions involving tech leaders, mobile operators, banks, investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media and leading ventures.

The 2020 edition will host three tracks – The Money & Blockchain Summit, the Startup Summit, and the Future Summit – and will see discussions take place around fintech, blockchain, startups, innovation, AI, mobility, cloud and IoT, connectivity, investing, e-commerce, e-health, e-tech, agri-tech, and much more.

The exponential growth of fintech and blockchain technology on the continent facilitated the launch of the Money & Blockchain Summit in 2020, while Disrupt Africa again powers the Africa Startup Summit, bringing together leading ventures, hubs, investors and other stakeholders, and featuring a live pitch competition. The Future Summit will provide expert insights of emerging technologies, solutions and opportunities across the African mobile, digital and tech landscapes.

“We are excited to be returning to Rwanda for the third edition of Africa Tech Summit Kigali, as the summit continues to expand and attract industry leaders from across the continent. Following ATS London and Shanghai, which we hosted earlier this year, we are excited to connect these global delegations and investors with African ventures and business opportunities at our this our flagship Kigali summit,” said founder Andrew Fassnidge.

Registration for Africa Tech Summit Kigali is now open.