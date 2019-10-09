9 startups SA regional finalists for Innovating Justice Challenge 2019

Nine Southern African startups have been named regional finalists for this year’s edition of the Innovating Justice Challenge.

Run by the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL), the annual Innovating Justice Challenge offers funding and support to solutions preventing or resolving justice problems.

It was won last year by South African legal information platform Baobob.law, and nine startups have now been named regional finalists for Southern Africa. The regional final takes place in Johannesburg on November 7. There will also be regional finals in East and West Africa.

The winners gain acceptance into HiiL’s Justice Accelerator, can receive up to EUR20,000 (US$22,000) in grant funding and potential third party investment, tailored training and business development support, access to HiiL’s international network of experts and global exposure.

The finalists are family dispute mediation service “for the children’s sake”, legal protection platform for insurance customers LawBasket, business law portal The Legal Team, legal advice platform LegalFundi, legal chatbot Masenze Strategic Advisors, wills platform My Will Online, abuse victim support service rAInbow, automated contracting platform Schoeman Law, and rights awareness service The Warrior Project.