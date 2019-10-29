Accommodation-booking platform named winner of Seedstars Zimbabwe event

Accommodation-booking startup GlocalTravel has been named winner of the Zimbabwean leg of the global Seedstars World competition, booking a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde, Tunisia, Malawi, Cameroon, Mauritius, Uganda and Libya, and held its Zimbabwean round at Impact Hub Harare last weekend.

Nine seed-stage startups pitched in front of a local jury panel for a place in the final, with GlocalTravel, which offers live inventory and bookings for a range of accommodation options, named the overall winner.

Aside from its spot at the global final next year, the startup also wins the chance to represent Zimbabwe at the Seedstars Africa regional summit in Johannesburg in December, and access to a three-month investment readiness programme.

Real estate investment platform Property Handle came second, while cryptocurrency-based remittances service Bitkesh was third.

